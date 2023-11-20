PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning November 20, 2023

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week of November 20, 2023 is shorter than it has been over the previous few weeks. There are no AAA games to grab the headlines, leaving the honor of highlight of the week to be given to the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection. At least there’s a large Black Friday sale on the PlayStation Store.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of November 20 and November 26, 2023.

PS5 Games

In Stars and Time (November 20)

Irem Collection Volume 1 (November 21)

Worldless (November 21)

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection (November 22)

Settris (November 22)

Alina of the Arena (November 23)

Evil Diary (November 24)

Very Bad Dreams (November 24)

Revenge of the Ronin (November 26)

PS4 Games

In Stars and Time (November 20)

Pump Press (November 20)

Slick Slack (November 20)

Irem Collection Volume 1 (November 21)

Safehouse – Thrilling Multiplayer Social Deduction Game (November 21)

Worldless (November 21)

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection (November 22)

Settris (November 22)

Alina of the Arena (November 23)

Train Valley 2: Community Edition (November 23)

Evil Diary (November 24)

Very Bad Dreams (November 24)

Lasso Catch (November 25)

There are just 9 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a larger list of 13 new game releases. The highlight of the week is definitely the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection, which brings a trio of NES, Game Boy, SNES, and Genesis games to modern consoles. If you fancy the physical edition of the collection, which will be released later; the Prehistoric Edition even comes with an acrylic dinosaur lamp.

Another retro collection due to arrive this week is the Irem Collection Volume 1, which includes three legendary arcade shoot ’em up games. Finally, platformer Worldless is one of the more notable indie games.