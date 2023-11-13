PlayStation Black Friday 2023 Deals Include PS Plus, Game Discounts

The holidays are nearly here, and with them come a ton of sales and discounts from companies including PlayStation, who has detailed what its 2023 Black Friday deals will look like.

On its PlayStation Blog, the company unveiled some of what fans can expect when the PlayStation Black Friday 2023 deals beginning on November 17, 2023. The blog notes that the sales will run from the 17th through November 27.

Sales on PS Plus, PlayStation Gear, and more

According to Sony, there will be deals across mostly every sector of the company, including on the PlayStation Direct store, where deals will include PlayStation 5 console bundles, PS5 console covers, and other titles also available on sale.

At participating retailers, PlayStation 5 products will also be available globally. As for PlayStation Plus, players who join from November 17-27 will be able to save up to 30% on 12-month membership plans, while existing PlayStation Plus members can save 25% when upgrading their plans to PlayStation Plus Extra or 30% when upgrading to PlayStation Plus Premium or Deluxe.

Other deals will also begin popping up between November 17-27 on the PlayStation Gear store, with savings of up to 20% off on existing merch, apparel, and more available. From November 24-27, orders over $75 will receive free shipping and also include a free PlayStation Heritage Katakana Hat.