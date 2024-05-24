Clock Tower Rewind Physical Edition on PlayStation Announced for Survival Horror Classic

Fans hoping for a Clock Tower physical release of the upcoming modern port rejoice. A Clock Tower Rewind Physical Edition is coming soon. And it will also receive a special Collector’s Edition packed with extra goodies.

Limited Run will handle a Clock Tower Rewind Physical Edition. Pre-orders for the game open from May 31, 2024 until June 30, 2024.

Clock Tower Rewind Physical Edition details

Initially released for the Super Famicom in 1995, Clock Tower is a survival horror point-and-click adventure game. Its story follows orphan Jennifer Simpson, who was adopted by the wealthy Barrows family. They throws her into a terrifying scenario, forcing her to find a way to escape the mansion and evade the killer stalker, Scissorman. Clock Tower’s plot and artistic style is heavily inspired by the works of Italian horror film director Dario Argento. Phenomena (1985) is the strongest of them. Clock Tower is a direct influence on later horror games and a pioneer of the survival horror genre. Thanks to WayForward and Limited Run’s Carbon Engine, this influential title is finally getting an international release as Clock Tower: Rewind with a feature-filled port that includes a new animated intro, opening and ending vocal theme songs, motion-comic cutscenes, creator interview, art gallery, border artwork, save states, and a music player.

Limited Run’s physical collection tips its hat to the history and genre-defining aesthetic of Clock Tower. The Collector’s Edition includes a Barrow’s Mansion Clock Tower statuette, an acrylic figure set featuring classic sprite work, a double-sided poster featuring classic Clock Tower art and a new piece from Shintaro Kago, a Dan Barrows stress ball, and other small additions designed with fans of this classic game in mind. Covers for the game case and Collector’s Edition box feature art from Mariel Kinuko Cartwright and Mr. Kasuy.

Clock Tower physical release versions

Standard Edition:

Clock Tower: Rewind for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S

Full-color booklet

PC Micro Edition:

Clock Tower: Rewind on USB

Part of our LRG PC Micro Collection of Mini PC releases

Collector’s Editions:

Standard Edition of Clock Tower: Rewind for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S

Booklet

Double-sided poster featuring classic and new art from Shintaro Kago

Acrylic standees

Original soundtrack

Demon Idol keychain

Dan Barrows stress ball

Sticker sheet

Clock Tower statuette

Ham object enamel pin

Further details on Clock Tower: Rewind and its digital release will be revealed at this summer’s IGN Live, Guerrilla Collective, and LRG3 showcases.