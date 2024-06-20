Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition PS5 and PS4 Release Date Confirmed

Ubisoft has confirmed that Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition is coming to PS5 and PS4 and the digital release date is sooner than you think. Limited Run Games will also be doing physical copies and collector’s editions, although players will have to wait a little longer for the preorder date for those.

Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition will be released on June 25, 2024, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Physical standard and collector’s editions will also be available for all of these platforms, but players won’t be able to preorder those until July 12.

Limited Run Games didn’t reveal the contents of the Collector’s Edition during its LRG3 2024 show, but they did introduce the game’s first trailer. This confirmed several new features for the upcoming edition, including the leaked Treasure Hunt mode, anniversary gallery, 4K 60fps support, reorchestrated soundtrack, improved graphics, and remapped controls.

Interestingly, the reveal of Treasure Hunt mode seems to confirm that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development. The mode’s officially description on the game’s website reads: “learn more about Jade’s childhood and her link to Beyond Good & Evil 2 thanks to a new treasure hunt throughout Hillys!” The aim of the mode is to explore the planet and collect cosmetic rewards as you progress through the campaign.

Other new features not mentioned above include Speedrun Mode, autosave, cutscene-skip, and cross-save across all platforms. The game will also have an updated trophy list, which went live on the PlayStation servers earlier this week.

In preparation for the release of the 20th Anniversary Edition, Beyond Good & Evil HD has already been stealthily delisted from digital stores. While new players won’t be able to buy this version, those who already owned it on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC can continue to play the game.