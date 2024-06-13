Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition Release Date Could Be Soon

The Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition PS5 trophy list has gone live on the PlayStation servers, suggesting the game’s release date could be soon.

Ubisoft had previously said the game’s “official launch is set for early 2024,” which means they technically have until the end of June to hit that target. We were meant to hear more about the game in the new year but this hasn’t happened, so there’s a chance the release date has slipped slightly.

The Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition Trophy List

The game was leaked on the Xbox store at the end of November 2023 and its description promised there would be updated trophies. The good news is that while Beyond Good & Evil HD didn’t have a Platinum trophy on PS3, the 20th Anniversary Edition trophy list revealed on Exophase does indeed have a Platinum trophy.

The new PS5 trophy list does include the PS3 trophies with some differences. Some trophies have been renamed, while the unlock requirements have changed for some of the collectible trophies. There are 35 trophies in total and you can see the full trophy list below:

Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition Platinum Trophy

True Hillyan – Earn all trophies

Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition Gold Trophies

Beyond Good & Evil – Complete the game

– Complete the game Bountiful Volcano – Complete Volcano’s Treasure

– Complete Volcano’s Treasure Message Across the Stars – Finish the Hunt for Chests from the Past

Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition Silver Trophies

Alpha Sectioned Out – Complete all Alpha Section areas

– Complete all Alpha Section areas Speedy Jade – Complete your first run in Speedrun mode

– Complete your first run in Speedrun mode Into Appearances – Obtain all customizations items

– Obtain all customizations items Yo Pearl Pro – Break Issam’s Yo Pearl record

– Break Issam’s Yo Pearl record Lucky Number 13 – Read Mdisk 13 obtained after winning the pallet game

– Read Mdisk 13 obtained after winning the pallet game Familiar Bloodsucker – Take a picture of the mosquito AEDES RAYMANIS

– Take a picture of the mosquito AEDES RAYMANIS Racing Champion – Score 1st place in all 4 hovercraft races

– Score 1st place in all 4 hovercraft races Bounty Hunter – Chase down all 4 looters

– Chase down all 4 looters Wildlife Photographer – Take 6 film rolls of animal photos

– Take 6 film rolls of animal photos Pearl-fection – Find 88 Pearls

– Find 88 Pearls Shauni NOhmpahkhan – Beat the DomZ High Priest without losing any hearts

– Beat the DomZ High Priest without losing any hearts Old Life, Other System – Open the chest in Pey’j’s hidden workshop

– Open the chest in Pey’j’s hidden workshop Will to Fight – Open the chest on Black Isle

– Open the chest on Black Isle Demons from the Past – Open the chest in the Akuda Bar (Room 1)

– Open the chest in the Akuda Bar (Room 1) Finding Family – Open the chest in Volcano’s Treasure

Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition Bronze Trophies