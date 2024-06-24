PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning June 24, 2024

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week beginning June 24, 2024, has been livened up by a late entry. The highlight of the week will be Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition, although those wanting a physical copy of the game will have to wait a bit longer.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of June 24 to 30, 2024.

PS5 Games

Bum Simulator (June 24)

Cazzarion: Ship Hunting (June 24)

Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition (June 25)

Frogun Encore (June 25)

Graven (June 25)

Until Then (June 25)

Go Go Jump!!! (June 26)

Exo One (June 27)

Fortress Challenge – Fort Boyard (June 27)

Frogue (June 27)

K-ONE (June 27)

NeoSprint (June 27)

Party Poppers (June 27)

A Burger in Space (June 28)

Bloodhound (June 28)

Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports (June 28)

How to Sing to Open Your Heart Remastered (June 28)

Last Night of Winter (June 28)

Local News with Cliff Rockslide (June 28)

SpyxAnya: Operation Memories (June 28)

PS4 Games

Bum Simulator (June 24)

Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition (June 25)

Frogun Encore (June 25)

Pixel Coloring Paint (June 25)

Go Go Jump!!! (June 26)

Exo One (June 27)

Fortress Challenge – Fort Boyard (June 27)

Frogue (June 27)

NeoSprint (June 27)

A Burger in Space (June 28)

Bloodhound (June 28)

Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports (June 28)

How to Sing to Open Your Heart Remastered (June 28)

Kingdom’s Dungeon Rage (June 28)

Last Night of Winter (June 28)

Local News with Cliff Rockslide (June 28)

SpyxAnya: Operation Memories (June 28)

Ultimate Rock Climbing Challenge (June 28)

A total of 20 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 18 titles. Beyond Good & Evil is being brought to the latest generation of consoles this week, and the 20th Anniversary Edition will include various new features like the Treasure Hunt mode that links the game to Beyond Good & Evil 2.

Elsewhere, notable indie games include dark fantasy first-person shooter Graven, a remastered version of visual novel How to Sing to Open Your Heart, and roguelike bullet hell platformer Frogue. Younger gamers will be entertained with Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports, while PSVR 2 players will have to make do with adventure game K-ONE.