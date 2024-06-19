Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition Looks Set To Be Revealed This Week

It looks like we’ll finally get a look and perhaps a release date for the Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition this Thursday.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 20th Anniversary Edition announcement close

After its existence leaked late last year, fans have been patiently waiting (and no one could be more patient than a Beyond Good & Evil fan at this point) for a sign from Ubisoft that it was not too far off. Now, we seem to have the closest thing to definitive news on it yet.

The official Beyond Good & Evil 2 social media account teased a reveal at this Thursday’s Limited Run Games Showcase. In the post, it said, “Looks like Uncle Pey’j has a message to share with you all… See you at the Limited Run Games Showcase on June 20th at 2 pm EST for more news about Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition!”

Trophies for the remaster of the cult classic title have emerged in recent weeks, leading to speculation of an imminent reveal and release, so this showing will stoke the fires that bit more.

Ubisoft had originally set the vague release window for early 2024, which has obviously now passed. Fans of the series are no strangers to waiting, though. Beyond Good & Evil 2 took years to be announced and subsequently stagnated in record-breaking fashion. In 2022, development on the sequel overtook the infamous Duke Nukem Forever for the longest development period ever. It’s now been 17 years since pre-production started on the first version of Beyond Good & Evil 2.