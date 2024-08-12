Glover Physical Edition Preorders for PS5 Available Very Soon

Physical games publisher Limited Run Games announced Glover will be getting a physical edition for the PS5 and Nintendo Switch with preorders opening up to the public in less than 24 hours.

When can you preorder the Glover physical edition?

The wait is almost over. Glover physical editions for PS5 and Nintendo Switch can be preordered on August 13, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. ET and will cost $34.99.

It is noted on the store page that the Glover physical release is on a region-free disc. Also, it is not part of the Limited Run Games Collection and not a numbered release. The physical media company is distributing the game on behalf of QUbyte Classics. Additionally, there is no purchase limit for this release.

Glover was originally developed by Interactive Studios and published by Hasbro Interactive. It released in 1998 for Nintendo 64 and PC; a PS1 version released the following year. A digital port is slated to release for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, however, an official date has yet to be revealed. A physical version for PS4 was announced back in July, but will be distributed by Piko Interactive label Physical Mania.

Glover is a single player 3D platformer where a magical glove is tasked with finding crystals disguised as rubber balls to restore the world. The game features 30 levels across six worlds, each filled with different puzzles for the titular character to traverse through. Along the way, an evil glove tries to stop Glover from retrieving the crystals and saving the world.

Limited Run Games have opened up pre-orders to several beloved games this year. Back in July, the company announced a physical edition of Remedy Entertainment’s critically acclaimed game Alan Wake 2 including a Collector’s Edition filled with goodies. More recently, Ubisoft’s cult classic Beyond Good & Evil also received its own Collector’s Edition, with preorders closing tonight.