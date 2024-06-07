Turok 3 To Receive Limited Run Physical Edition

Limited Run Games, Nightdive Studios and Universal Products & Experiences, are giving us a physical release of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion. Physical releases are coming for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Starting June 7, 2024, fans can pre-order the game from limitedrungames.com.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion is a faithful remaster of the classic first-person shooter originally released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64, upgraded through Nightdive Studios’ proprietary KEX Engine for play on modern gaming devices with up to a 4K resolution at 120FPS. The title features upgraded gameplay, high-resolution textures, enhanced lighting and rendering, and support for gamepads.

In addition to standalone releases, Limited Run will release Classic Editions of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion to match its previous Turok remastered releases. These will include a metal replica retro cartridge, an official game soundtrack on CD, and a reversible poster—all in a foil, embossed throwback box.

Limited Run is also giving Xbox players the chance to own the entire remastered trilogy with new Xbox One physical editions for Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil. They will be available alongside Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion to pre-order throughout the entire sale period. Fans looking to upgrade their collection, no matter the platform, can also pick up a slipcase to store all three titles.

With this physical release of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, Limited Run is proud to be able to complete the journey they began in 2019 to bring this classic Nintendo 64 trilogy back to collector’s shelves.

Turok 3 Limited Run Physical Editions

Standard Editions ($29.99):

● Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One

○ Full-color booklet included

Classic Editions ($59.99):

● Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One

○ Full-color booklet included

● Embossed, foil retro box

● Reversible poster

● CD game soundtrack

● Metal retro cartridge replica

Additional Collection Offerings:

● Turok on Xbox One physical media

○ Full-color booklet included

● Turok 2: Seeds of Evil on Xbox One physical media

○ Full-color booklet included

● Rigid slipcover sized for Nintendo Switch or PS4/Xbox One cases