PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning July 29, 2024

As we head into August, the list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week beginning July 29, 2024, has gotten a bit smaller. The highlights of the week are actually older games that are being revived for newer consoles, namely STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter, Tomba! Special Edition, and Aero the Acro-Bat.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of July 29 to August 4, 2024.

PS5 Games

The Case of the Golden Idol (July 29)

Compound (July 30)

Deadlink (July 30)

Sword & Fairy Inn 2 (July 30)

Death Noodle Delivery (July 31)

MARS 2120 (August 1)

Quriocity (August 1)

STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter (August 1)

Sumo Rumble (August 1)

Thank Goodness You’re Here! (August 1)

Tomba! Special Edition (August 1)

Aero the Acro-Bat (August 2)

Cilla (August 2)

Closer the Distance (August 2)

Colorama Cubes (August 2)

The Mortuary Assistant (August 2)

PS4 Games

Sword & Fairy Inn 2 (July 30)

Death Noodle Delivery (July 31)

Farlands Journey (August 1)

MARS 2120 (August 1)

Quriocity (August 1)

STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter (August 1)

Sumo Rumble (August 1)

Thank Goodness You’re Here! (August 1)

Tomba! Special Edition (August 1)

Aero the Acro-Bat (August 2)

Cilla (August 2)

Colorama Cubes (August 2)

The Mortuary Assistant (August 2)

A total of 16 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 13 titles. Aspyr Media’s port of STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter was a surprise announcement at the end of last month and the game comes to modern consoles with improved graphics, a new flashlight tool, and a new easter egg. On the same day, Tomba! Special Edition gets a digital release; a physical release will be coming later.

A day later, Aero the Acro-Bat hits PS4 and PS5 more than 30 years after its debut on SNES and SEGA Genesis. Those who aren’t fussed about reliving their youth, though, can instead enjoy new games like The Mortuary Assistant, a hit PC horror game that is also getting a movie tie-in.

Finally, PSVR players get to take it or leave it this week. Just a single new game is being released: randomized, rogue-lite, free-roaming shooter Compound.