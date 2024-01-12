Indie Horror Hit The Mortuary Assistant Is Coming to PlayStation in 2024

DreadXP’s The Mortuary Assistant will finally head to PlayStation this year after receiving a Nintendo Switch version last year.

The Mortuary Assistant to aid PlayStation in 2024

Cerulean Games will be handling the porting duties for the game. The official DreadXP Games account sent out the following message on social media.

”After a few hiccups, We’ve teamed up with Cerulean Games to bring The Mortuary Assistant to CONSOLES in 2024. Stay tuned…”

The Mortuary Assistant was created by Brian Clarke (Darkstone Digital) and became a horror streaming hit in 2022 on PC. The game is also set to receive a movie adaptation, while Clarke is now headlining an anthology horror game based on the Creepshow television series from Shudder.

You can get a better idea of what The Mortuary assistant is all about in the description below.

”Having completed your degree in mortuary sciences, you have taken on an apprenticeship at River Fields Mortuary. Over the past several months you have logged many hours aiding the Mortician in daily tasks along with learning the ins and outs of the embalming process as well as how to properly handle and care for the deceased.

Late one night, you are called into work to handle some embalmings. Death doesn’t keep daytime hours. But there is something different about these bodies because there is something different about you. The phone rings with the Mortician on the other end. The rumors are true, and you can not leave.”

Perform embalming tasks while keeping demonic forces at bay

Practice occult rituals to identify demonic entities

Piece together clues to banish the demon and save your soul

Uncover the gripping history of Rebeccca Owens, the haunting past of River Fields, and a sinister secret that lies just beneath the surface…

Ground breaking system makes every playthrough unique, guaranteeing you will never feel completely safe.

A story that unfolds through multiple playthroughs. Each demon you banish is just a piece of the puzzle

10+ hours of content with more to find for inquisitive eyes

The Mortuary Assistant has no concrete release date for PlayStation consoles just yet beyond that 2024 window.