63 Days: WWII RTS Coming to PlayStation in 2024

Destructive Creations has announced the World War II RTS game 63 Days will come to PlayStation consoles later in 2024.

You can watch the 63 Days reveal trailer and read the official blurb on the game below.

63 Days reveal trailer & game details

I’m a part of the first generation born into a free Poland, after 123 years of foreign occupation. The outbreak of World War II stripped me of my family, home, and future. We’re angry, tired, but united. We’re itching to do something, to regain some measure of control over our lives. My companions and I feel like we have only one choice: to get revenge and win back independence for our city and nation, or die trying.

The odds are overwhelmingly against us. We’re like brothers and sisters, emboldened by our fighting spirit, relying on our wits, stealth and teamwork. But will it all be enough?

63 Days is about brotherhood and the fight to regain independence against overwhelming odds in the 1944 occupied Warsaw, Poland. Despite its setting, it’s a universal story, showcasing the human cost of war from the standpoint of regular people, whose lives got uprooted with the outbreak of war. It’s an isometric real-time tactics game that follows in the footsteps of Destructive Creations’ previous release, War Mongrels, building upon its gameplay mechanics.

Players can register for a closed beta test here ahead of a bigger public demo that arrives in a few weeks’ time.