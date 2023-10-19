The Walking Dead: Destinies Shuffles Onto PlayStation Next Month

Flux Games and GameMill Entertainment have revealed The Walking Dead: Destinies is headed for consoles next month.

Stuff and Thangs about The Walking Dead: Destinies

The Walking Dead: Destinies launches November 17, 2023, on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam for $49.99. Physical editions of the game are available on December 1, 2023, for PlayStation and Xbox, and January 16, 2024, for Nintendo Switch.

In this third-person action-adventure experience, begin your journey as Rick Grimes, waking alone in a hospital surrounded by the dead. Assemble allies and fight your way through the Walker apocalypse across iconic locations from The Walking Dead, including Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury. In crucial choice-driven moments, you’ll forever shape the destiny of your team of characters from the series. Heroes and villains, living and dead – it’s up to you to decide whether to stay the course of history or forge your own path through the world of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

The game’s press release highlights some of the key features,which include,

Shatter Fate: Alter the story of AMC’s The Walking Dead by weaving your own path through the series’ events. Save the villain, kill the hero… and live with the consequences.

Slash, Bash & Shoot the Undead: Slay hordes of walkers in third-person action with a variety of melee and ranged weapons, including bats, katanas, revolvers, shotguns, and crossbows.

Build Your Dream Team: Assemble your roster from over twelve iconic characters from AMC’s The Walking Dead, including Rick, Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and more.

Survive the Apocalypse: Manage limited resources, scavenge for weapons and ammo, and maximize your party’s abilities to stay alive.

Experience the Tension: Defend your camp, rescue survivors, and fight through stealth and all-out combat. Get one last chance at survival in a “broken state” before the walker threat overwhelms you.

The Walking Dead: Destinies is available to preorder now.