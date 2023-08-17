The Walking Dead: New Game Based on the Show Reportedly Coming This Year

Details on a new game set in the universe of The Walking Dead television show have emerged from the reliable leaker billbil-kun.

The Walking Dead: Destinies is supposedly a third-person action game published by GameMill Entertainment, and is based on the first four seasons of the hit AMC show. It will see players donning the sheriff’s hat of Rick Grimes as he ventures through events from the show.

The twist here is that the player and Rick will be able to alter the fate of characters from the show so they can be part of your main group. Now I’m hoping Dale is one of those characters so I can heal some old televisual trauma.

The leak happens to include prices, platforms, and a release date for The Walking Dead: Destinies. It will be released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The leak also claims it will be released on November 14, 2023, and priced at $49.99 / €49.99 for all platforms.

More than 15 characters from the show are involved including Daryl Dixon, Michonne, The Governor, T-Dog, and Glen. Gameplay will naturally involve slaughtering hordes of Walkers with an assortment of weaponry from guns to katanas, but there will apparently also be some base management involved so your group can survive the apocalypse in other ways as well.

The Walking Dead has been a consistent source of video game adaptations over the years. From Telltale’s award-winning series to VR adventures such as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Unfortunately, there have been some duds in that mix such as The Walking Dead: Onslaught and Survival Instinct, but we live in hope this falls into the more positive camp.

With this leak showing a fairly close release date, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if we saw an announcement coming at Gamescom 2023, which starts next week.