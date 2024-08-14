Dead Island 2 Update to Add New Game Plus and Free Co-Op Mode

Zombie slayers rejoice! Coming October 22, 2024, the next Dead Island 2 update features New Game Plus, and a new co-op mode for no additional cost.

One of the most requested features is New Game Plus. In the upcoming Dead Island 2 update, players can expect to replay the main story with their favorite weapons and characters. The mode will feature an additional skill slot, increased level cap, new enemies, increased difficulty, and new skins and weapons.

Announced on the official Dead Island 2 website, Patch 6 will also include the co-op mode Neighborhood Watch. The content drop will be free and is currently slated for October 22.

In the co-op horde mode Neighborhood Watch, players will take the role of the Bobcats to defend their frat house from hostile zombies. Spanning five days, players will have to survive by taking on missions, setting traps, unlocking new abilities, and stockpiling ammo and weapons. Additionally, Neighborhood Watch includes new weapons, skins, game mechanics, and location.

The post does not say how many players can play together in Neighborhood Watch. However, the art for the mode shows three survivors in a frat house in the midst of taking on a swarm of zombies.

More news for Patch 6 will be revealed “soon,” according to the post. Specifics for how soon that will be is not known.

Dead Island 2 was originally announced back in 2014. Initially, Yager Development was set to develop the sequel but were replaced by Sumo Digital. Sumo Digital was then removed from the project, and replaced by Deep Silver internal studio Dambuster.

Dead Island 2 is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.