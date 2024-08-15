Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis Trailer Previews The Answer DLC

In less than a month, the upcoming Persona 3 Reload DLC will give players the answer they’ve been waiting for. The latest Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis trailer gives another good look at the upcoming DLC.

What’s new in the Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis trailer?

The new Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis trailer gives players a look at what to expect from the DLC. This includes new gameplay and animated cutscenes. The trailer show off a solid chunk of the story. Players who haven’t finished the base game may want to avoid the new trailer for spoilers.

The Persona series is known for its music just as much as its gameplay. This new DLC is no different. The Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis trailer previews a brand new battle song titled ‘Don’t!’ featuring Persona 3 Reload vocalists Azumi Takahashi and Lotus Juice. The soundtrack for the DLC is composed by Atsushi Kitajoh, Ryota Kozuka, and the Atlus Sound Team. Similar to the base game, the remade The Answer DLC will feature a remixed and re-recorded version of the soundtrack.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is set after the events of the base game. “The day is March 31st — right before the dorm is scheduled to be shut down. The members of the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad (S.E.E.S.) find themselves stuck in a time loop, repeating this day endlessly,” reads the synopsis.

“As the S.E.E.S. members, along with Metis — a mysterious android who claims to be Aigis’s sister — search for the cause of an anomaly called the Abyss of Time that has suddenly appeared beneath the dorm, they come face to face with their own pasts. The truth that eventually comes to light, and the decisions that the friends must make, will not come easily.”

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis adds a slew of new gameplay. Aigis will have access to some of the main protagonist’s Theurgy skills. Additionally, a new Theurgy is added for the DLC. Aigis can participate in Linked Episodes when she finds key items for her teammates. This allows her to spend valuable time with other S.E.E.S members. Players will also be able to transfer their save data from the base game to keep registering Personas to the Persona Compendium.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis launches on September 10, 2024, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The base game is available now.