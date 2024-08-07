Persona 3 Reload Trailer Shows Aigis’ ‘Sister’ in The Answer DLC

Atlus has shared a new Persona 3 Reload trailer, highlighting the upcoming third and final addition to the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass, Episode Aigis.

Episode Aigis — fully titled Episode Aigis -The Answer- — is set to release on September 10, 2024, and introduces the character of Metis into the game. Metis claims to be an Aigis “sister,” and helps lead the group of S.E.E.S. members into the Abyss of Time. The Answer was originally introduced into the world of Persona via 2008’s Persona 3 FES, which served as an enhanced version of 2006’s Persona 3.

Check out the new Persona 3 Reload trailer below:

What else is in the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass?

Alongside The Answer, the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass also included additional tracks from other Persona games, costume sets, and more. The Expansion Pass is available as a standalone purchase for $34.99 and is also available completely for free for subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of 2006’s Persona 3 that launched earlier this year. The game remakes the main story of Persona 3 with graphical and functional overhauls, as well as an overhauled art direction and music. The game is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and PC.