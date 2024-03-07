Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass Comes With Episode Aigis: The Answer DLC

Atlus has announced Persona 3 Reload expansion pass, which will come with extended story content released in 2007 alongside other DLC. The epilogue Episode Aigis: The Answer will release in September 2024 as the final content drop of the expansion pass.

Persona 3 Reload expansion pass details

The first wave of expansion pass content will be available on March 12, and will include the following:

Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set Dungeon BGM: Life Will Change Dungeon BGM: Beneath the Mask Dungeon BGM: Kichijoji 199X Dungeon BGM: Gentle Madman Dungeon BGM: I believe Battle BGM: Keeper of Lust Battle BGM: Blooming Villain Battle BGM: Victory

Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set Dungeon BGM: Backside Of The TV Dungeon BGM: Game Dungeon BGM: Junes Theme Dungeon BGM: Heaven Dungeon BGM: Long Way Battle BGM: Revelations: Mitsuo Battle BGM: The Almighty Battle BGM: Results



The second wave of content, which will become available sometime in May, will include Velvet Room themed costumes and background music. And finally, in September, players will get the final chapter.

“After unravelling the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fighting epic battles through Tartarus, and all the unforgettable events of Persona 3 Reload, the S.E.E.S. members find themselves trapped in a never-ending March 31st,” reads a synopsis. “Journey through the Abyss of Time as Aigis, undertake new challenges, and uncover the cause of this strange fate and the truth of what happened on that day…”

Persona 3 Reload is available on the PS4 and PS5.