Persona 3 Reload Opening Movie Revealed With New Music Track

Atlus has shared the Persona 3 Reload opening movie in a new video that also debuts a new music track for the game.

Persona 3 Reload Opening Movie Video

The new track is called Full Moon, Full Life, and can be heard in the opening movie video below.

Persona 3 Reload reimagines a beloved RPG classic for a new generation, bringing its qualities back alongside modern visuals inspired by the more recent Persona 5.

“Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour ‘hidden’ between one day and the next,” reads the game’s official synopsis. “Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.”

The original Persona 3 was released as a remaster in 2023 alongside console ports of Persona 4 Golden and a current-gen upgrade for Persona 5 Royal.

Persona 3 Reload is set to be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on February 2, 2024 worldwide.