Persona 3 Reload School Life Trailer Details the Day-to-Day of the Remake

Atlus has released a Japanese trailer for Persona 3 Reload that details the day-to-day life of your party in the RPG remake.

Like other Persona titles, life outside battles consists of relatively normal activities such as attending school, hanging out with friends, and participating in days out. The trailer gives us an idea of what that entails in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload School Life Trailer

Persona 3 Reload reimagines a beloved RPG classic for a new generation, bringing its qualities back alongside modern visuals inspired by the more recent Persona 5.

“Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour ‘hidden’ between one day and the next,” reads the game’s official synopsis. “Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.”

The original Persona 3 was released as a remaster earlier this year alongside console ports of Persona 4 Golden and a current-gen upgrade for Persona 5 Royal.

Persona 3 Reload is set to be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S & One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on February 2, 2024.