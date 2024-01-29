PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning January 29, 2024

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning January 29, 2024, continues the hard-hitting releases with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League being the highlight of the week. Those not into superhero action can look forward to a range of titles that also include Persona 3 Reload.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of January 29 to February 4, 2024.

PS5 Games

Brotato (January 30)

Dark Light (January 30)

Rugby 24 (January 30)

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (January 31)

Turret Rampage (January 31)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (February 1)

Knights of Braveland (February 1)

The Jumping Alphabet Soup (February 2)

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (February 2)

Persona 3 Reload (February 2)

Rock ‘N Racing Off Road & Grand Prix (February 2)

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (February 2)

PS4 Games

Brotato (January 30)

Dark Light (January 30)

Gearhead Karting Simulator (January 30)

Rugby 24 (January 30)

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (January 31)

Turret Rampage (January 31)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (February 1)

Piggy Gambit (February 1)

Burnout Chaos: Drift Car Project (February 2)

The Jumping Alphabet Soup (February 2)

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (February 2)

Persona 3 Reload (February 2)

A total of 12 games are coming to both PS5 and PS4 this week, although the lists for the two consoles are slightly different. Only PS5 players will get to experience Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Early access to the game began today for those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, although a bug with player profiles means the servers are currently offline.

Both consoles will get Persona 3 Reload at the end of the week. The remake of the game includes several new features and an overhaul of the massive Tartarus dungeon. Other highlights include the action RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink and Bandai Namco’s 2v2 brawler Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash.