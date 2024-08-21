Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Mercenaries, Dark Citadel Details Revealed

Delving deeper into Blizzard‘s announcement from yesterday’s Gamescom Opening Night Live stream, the developer revealed new details for Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred‘s new companions, Mercenaries. Dark Citadel, Party Finder, and Undercity information is also unveiled.

What are Mercenaries in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred?

Mercenaries are NPCs that can join players to defeat the demons that haunt the vast jungles of Nahantu. There are four Mercenaries that players can unlock during the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred main campaign, each with unique abilities.

The Iron Wolves trained Raheir uses his shield to attack and protect. The former cannibal Varyana grows stronger the more she kills. The Cursed Child Aldkin can shapeshift into a powerful demon. Lastly, the Drunken Archer Subo rains down arrows from afar.

Players can hire one unlocked Mercenary as an aid in solo play or multiplayer. Players who unlock more than one Mercenary can take advantage of Reinforcements. This allows another Mercenary to emerge to aid you by triggering an action called an Opportunity. For example, according to Blizzard, an Opportunity can be set when the player is hit by a Control Impairing Effect.

However, Reinforcements cannot be the same the Hired Mercenary. For example, if the Hired Mercenary is Varyana, she cannot be used as a Reinforcement as well.

As players fight alongside the four Mercenaries, Rapport will be earned. This gives players access to skill points to unlock more Mercenary abilities, caches, and an increased ability to barter with each member. Each Mercenary has 10 levels or Rapport to earn. As players earn Rapport with their favorite Mercenaries, a new currency called Pale Marks can be earned. These are used to purchase items from one of the four Mercenaries, each with their own unique inventory.

What is the Dark Citadel and Undercity?

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred introduces the new endgame dungeon Dark Citadel. Split into three wings, cooperative play is key to overcoming the challenges the dungeon has to offer. Players won’t have to worry about finishing it in a single day as it can be done in multiple visits.

Dark Citadel must be played with a minimum of two players, but a four player party is recommended. As such, Blizzard is adding a Party Finder to Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred. This allows players to find a party suited to the activity they want to pursue. The Party Finder can be accessed from the Map, in-game Menu, or through the emote wheel.

Finishing Dark Citadel each week will earn players a Weekly Rewards cache filled with exclusive Dark Citadel items. Progressing through the dungeon will also grant Citadel Coins to unlock exclusive cosmetics.

The Undercity is a new time attack dungeon in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred. It is a sort of precursor the the Dark Citadel allowing players to earn quality loot. Keys called Tributes are earned while fighting in the Undercity, allowing players to augment future runs and target specific rewards.

Additionally, progression updates are coming with Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred. Specifics are unknown, but Blizzard says they will have more to share on August 29, 2024.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred launches on October 8, 2024, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

(Source: Blizzard)

