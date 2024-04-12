Retro-Inspired Shooter Wrath: Aeon of Ruin Blasts Onto PlayStation This Month

KillPixel’s retro-styled first-person shooter Wrath: Aeon of Ruin is heading onto PlayStation consoles later this month.

The game, powered by a version of the original Quake Tech, the 3D Realms and Fulqrum Publishing-backed shooter is set to hit PS4, PS5, and other major consoles on April 25, 2024.

You are Outlander. Once adrift upon the Ageless Sea, you now find yourself on the shores of a dying world. From the consuming darkness emerges a figure cloaked in white: the Shepherd of Wayward Souls, who burdens you with the task of hunting down the remaining Guardians of the Old World. You must journey into the vast gloom to explore ancient ruins, discover forgotten secrets and battle the horrors that lurk within.

Equipped with weapons of exceptional might and an inventory of powerful artifacts, you must traverse ancient crypts, sunken ruins, corrupted temples and howling forests to bring death to your enemies. But do not underestimate your adversaries, for they are great in power and number. Your mind must be as sharp as your blade if you hope to survive the dangers ahead.

Fueled by legendary Quake 1 technology, the veins of WRATH pump with the DNA of revered ’90s shooters. The world of WRATH is rich with engaging combat, diverse environments and captivating lore. Every element is deftly intertwined to create an authentic and enchanting experience as timeless as the games that inspired it.