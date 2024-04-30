Rise of the Ronin PS5 Sales Get Official Update From Koei Tecmo

Following speculations that Rise of the Ronin sales were off to a slow start, Koei Tecmo has provided an official update on the PS5 exclusive. The company published its financial results for the year ended March 2024 earlier today, in which it mentioned that Rise of the Ronin sales are surpassing those of the Nioh series.

Koei Tecmo still targeting 5 million sales milestone for Rise of the Ronin

Speculations of Rise of the Ronin’s slow sales stemmed from Koei Tecmo slashing its sales forecast and missing its sales goal. With the Team Ninja title being Koei Temco’s most recent high profile release, many assumed that the game may have been overshadowed by Dragon’s Dogma 2.

However, in a presentation delivered to stakeholders, Koei Temco said that not only is Rise of the Ronin surpassing the Nioh series despite being a console exclusive, it’s also receiving “high valuation” by players. The game is considered a “priority goal” by Koei Tecmo, and the company still appears to be targeting sales of five million units.

Koei Temco says that it took a “significant step towards mid to long-term growth” by releasing Rise of the Ronin, which happens to be a new IP in a new genre for the company.