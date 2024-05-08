More Wolverine PS5 Gameplay Making Rounds, Sony Scrambling to Plug Leaks

Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 gameplay continues to trickle out following a ransomware attack on Insomniac Games in December 2023. Over the last week alone, Sony Interactive Entertainment shut down several leaks, but more links to gameplay videos are consistently popping up on sites like Reddit.

Wolverine PS5 gameplay leaks are a testament to the massive scale of Insomniac Games hack

The leaked gameplay videos show weapons, combat, boss fights, and mechanics like a “Rage Mode.” Sony is struggling to contain the leaks, as evidenced by this video shared on Reddit that’s been up on YouTube for the past four months. We won’t embed anything here for obvious reasons but if you’re fast enough, you might be able to catch a glimpse of Wolverine yourself.

Bear in mind that this is likely an early build, although hackers claim that they accessed new Wolverine builds as well. It’s unclear what became of Sony’s investigation into the leaks since the company itself never addressed the issue. However, Insomniac Games did release a brief statement expressing disappointment and reassuring fans that Wolverine’s development won’t be impacted by the leaks.

We advise against downloading any of the clips up because Sony apparently teamed up with ISPs to identify those who downloaded copies.