Wolverine PS5 Leak: ISPs Reportedly Taking Action Against Users

Internet service providers have reportedly begun sending DMCA notices to users in light of the Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 leak. A playable build was leaked as part of the recent ransomware attack on Insomniac Games, and at least one ISP — Comcast Xfinity — has started cracking down on users downloading the build on behalf of Sony.

Wolverine PS5 leak is one of the most extensive leaks in recent years

The ransomware attack on Insomniac Games was massive in scale, the leaks from which continue to trickle. However, it’s Marvel’s Wolverine that has been affected the most, with leakers sharing the entire plot, cast, characters, and a playable build — big chunks of gameplay from which are now circulating online.

Internet service providers are sending DMCA notices to people who downloaded the leaked Marvel’s Wolverine play build pic.twitter.com/zcnl9C6vli — ScreenTime (@screentime) December 22, 2023

According to a notice circulating on social media, Comcast is identifying subscribers who downloaded the PC build and is demanding that they delete the files or face termination of service and account. The notice, if real, suggests that Sony fairly quickly contacted ISPs when it realized the extent of the hack, but with Christmas approaching, it remains to be seen how effective ISPs will be in taking the leaks down.

We have been unable to verify the authenticity of the notice above, but given the magnitude of the hack, we won’t be surprised if it’s real.