Wolverine PS5 Alpha Footage and Info Leaked Following Insomniac Hack

Hackers have leaked a treasure trove of Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 alpha gameplay footage as well as game information. Insomniac Games recently suffered a ransomware attack, with hackers setting a deadline for ransom that just passed. A disastrous leak has occurred as a result, revealing information about a large number of future Insomniac Games projects.

What we’ve gathered from Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 gameplay leaks

We understandably won’t be hosting any of the leaked content here but a compilation of alpha footage alongside Wolverine’s animation, motion capture work, full plot (spoilers!), roadmap, internal presentation, cutscenes, and information like boss fights and enemies, can be found via Reddit. What we can share, however, is some of the game’s cast and release window.

If all goes according to plan, Wolverine PS5 is expected to release by 2026 — an interesting revelation because it was heavily rumored by typically reliable sources that the game would release by 2025 at the latest. Not quite. As for the cast, motion capture work is already underway, with Liam McIntyre playing Logan (Wolverine). And of course, Troy Baker is also part of the game’s cast.

It looks like Wolverine’s length will be on par with Insomniac’s Spider-Man games, which is good news for those who prefer concise experiences.