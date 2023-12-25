Wolverine PS5 Development Not Impacted by Ransomware Attack, Says Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games has said that despite their magnitude, Wolverine PS5 leaks will not impact the game’s development. The studio suffered from a devastating ransomware attack that saw not just company data stolen but also employees’ personal data. However, Insomniac says it’s too “resilient” to allow the breach to impact its work.

Sony and Insomniac investigating Wolverine PS5 leaks and assessing impact of hack

In a statement published on Twitter ahead of the holiday, Insomniac acknowledged the “emotional” toll of the ransomware attack and said that it appreciated the outpouring of love and support while the team focused “inwardly” to support one another. Insomniac decried the data theft, which included information pertaining not just to the studio’s own employees but also former employees and independent contractors.

“We’re both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyber attack on our studio and the emotional toll it’s taken on our dev team,” part of the statement reads. The studio added that the leak includes “early” development details of Marvel’s Wolverine. “Like Logan, Insomniac is resilient,” the statement continues. “Marvel’s Wolverine continues as planned.”

According to Insomniac, Wolverine is in early production so we can probably rule out all those rumors of a late 2024 release.