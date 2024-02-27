TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants Coming to PC and Consoles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants launches for PC and consoles this April. The 2017 arcade game is on its way to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants launches for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC on April 23

TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants uses the version of the characters from the 2012 Nickelodeon show. The 1-4 player beat ‘em up sees the turtles battle Foot Clan, robots, and more across New York City. They’ll face bosses like Leatherhead, Bebop, Rocksteady, Krang, Chrome Dome, and Baxter Stockman, culminating in a showdown with Shredder himself. The Console port also includes new levels, bosses, and dialogue. Seth Green, Rob Paulsen, Sean Astin, and Greg Cipes reprise their roles as Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michaelangelo.

TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants was developed by Cradle Games and Raw Thrills. The latter company specializes in modern arcade games, releasing almost 50 since opening its doors in 2001. These include arcade adaptations of popular gaming franchises like Jurassic Park, The Fast and the Furious, Alien, Halo, and Injustice. It released its first-ever console game, a port of the arcade racing game Cruis’n Blast, for Nintendo Switch in 2021. As with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, Cruis’n Blast’s console port added a variety of new content.

However, the company is casting a bit of a wider net with Wrath of the Mutants, releasing on all current platforms. The TMNT game will be released on PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam on April 23.