TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary Edition Physical Release Revealed

Limited Run has revealed that it will be releasing a physical version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary Edition.

What comes in the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary Edition?

This physical version contains the base game and the recently released Dimension Shellshock DLC, allowing you to play through the new survival mode and to play any mode as Karai and Miyamoto Usagi. The standard edition comes with the game, a sticker sheet, and a Pizza Hut free personal pan pizza coupon, while the slightly more expensive Classic Edition also comes with a retro styled slipcover, VHS style box, and strategy guide.

You can currently pre-order the game on Limited Run’s website, with the pre-order period set to close on Sunday, October 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Signature Edition Games is handling physical copies for European, Middle Eastern, Australian and New Zealand territories.

Check out photos of the different TMNT Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary Edition versions below:

Shredder’s Revenge is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. The game has been widely praised for its art style, co-op brawler gameplay, and music.