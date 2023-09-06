TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Video Game Announced Alongside Concept Art

Outright Games has announced a TMNT: Mutant Mayhem video game for unspecified consoles and PC. Set in the world of the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated movie, the game will take place months after Mutant Mayhem’s events.

While we don’t have any platforms for Mutant Mayhem, Outright has shared a release window of 2024. The publisher has promised visuals inspired by the Paramount Pictures production, with a “bold, painterly art style.”

(Photo Credit: Outright Games)

A trailer and gameplay information has not been made available, Outright says players can expect “energetic ninja teamwork gameplay” and a humorous story. “Players will take control of the Turtles as they interact with a host of memorable characters from the franchise and fight to save this stylized take on New York City from a new mutant threat,” reads a press release.

This isn’t Outright’s first foray into Nickelodeon licenses, and Paramount has expressed its excitement over yet another collaboration with the company. “The vibrancy of this new film’s animation lends itself perfectly to video games, and we can’t wait for everyone to play it,” said Paramount executive Doug Rosen.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem will presumably be released on the PS5 and PS4.