TMNT: The Last Ronin Dev Lays Off 50% of Staff Prior to Game’s Release – Report

A report has emerged that Destroy All Humans and Teengage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin developer Black Forest Games has laid off almost half of its work force. The layoffs happened under the direction of parent company Embracer Group, which has been battling financial issues for a year now.

Report of the layoffs came from Kotaku, who counted nearly 4,000 games industry job cuts just 24 days into 2024. According to the publication, Black Forest informed staff about the layoffs yesterday (January 24). More information will reportedly be provided to concerned staff next week, and we’re assuming that’s when an official announcement will be made.

A source familiar with Black Forest told Kotaku that creative directors and “most if not all” managers will keep their jobs — no one else is safe. It’s currently unclear how God of War inspired TMNT: The Last Ronin will be impacted by these layoffs. The dark, mature game isn’t expected for another couple of years but with only half of Black Forest left, it remains to be seen just how long it’ll take to release, if it does see the light of day.