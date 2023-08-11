TMNT: The Last Ronin Game Announced With Teaser Trailer

Paramount Global’s senior vice president for games and emerging media Doug Rosen previously spoke about a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game inspired by God of War, and now THQ Nordic has officially announced it. The published revealed that TMNT: The Last Ronin was now in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

What is TMNT: The Last Ronin?

There is no current release date window, and the teaser trailer didn’t have much to actually show, only symbolizing that three of the turtles had fallen. The final shot was a bit of concept art showing the last turtle fighting some robots.

Black Forest Games is the studio behind this action title. The developer was behind the two recent Destroy All Humans remakes.

The trailer’s description doesn’t give much more information, but goes over the premise of the lone turtle going through a future version of a “battle-ravaged New York City” who is embarking on a “seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost.” It’s based on the acclaimed graphic novel from Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Ben Bishop, Esau Escorza, and Isaac Escorza.

While implied through the lack of a date, Rosen had noted that it was still a few years away. And, as was also implied in the trailer, The Last Ronin will be a “darker, more mature take” on the franchise and is aimed at older audiences.