TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Designer Hoping for Sequel, Other Licensed Beat ’Em Ups

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has been a massive success for developer Tribute Games, and according to its narrative designer, the success has led to questions of sequels and possibilities of exploring other franchises.

Will there be more TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC?

During a recent interview to the latest Xbox Expansion Pass, Narrative Designer Yannic Belzil spoke about the success of Shredder’s Revenge. When it came to news of a sequel or even more DLC for Shredder’s Revenge, Belzil said that he “would love to do it,” and even knew of characters he’d love to incorporate into a future game.

“Me personally, I would love to do more of it,” said Belzil. “I have a list of characters I wish we could make playable. I could not wait to see our artists create and animate the [idle animations of characters]. I would love it. But we are a whole team, it’s not just up to me. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Speaking about what the future holds for Tribute Games, Belzil also revealed that the success of Shredder’s Revenge — which sold over a million copies in its first week — has led to other companies asking if they could make a Shredder’s Revenge-style game for their franchises.

Belzil said he’d be interested in it and it would be up to the team, but also stated that it might be hard to replicate the team’s reverence for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that made Shredder’s Revenge so special.

“The game has made it that there’s been interest that some people have knocked on our door,” Belzil said. “‘Will you do a Shredder’s Revenge for our characters, or our franchise?’ And depending on the characters or the franchise, that could be really, really interesting. But, that’s still all up in the air, we’ll see what happens.

“I would love to do it and I feel like a lot of us are stoked to do it but again, we’ll see what makes sense for us, as a company. We’re a small studio, and one thing we’ve always done is move in the same direction at the same time, because we’re not a super large company. So, we’ll see what makes sense for us. If it’s more Turtles, I would love it. If it’s something else, hopefully it’s exciting so we’ll see.”

Shredder’s Revenge launched in June 2022 to positive reviews. It received only a few updates and one paid expansion, which just came out at the end of August. The DLC added a wave-based roguelite survival mode, some skins, and two new characters. Shredder’s Revenge also seems to have already inspired some other retro brawlers, as Freedom Games’ recently announced G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra looks a lot like Tribute’s turtle-powered title.