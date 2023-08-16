TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC Release Date and New Character Revealed

Dotemu and Tribute Games were cagey on when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge: Dimension Shellshock was releasing. But after only saying it would come out later in the year, the teams have revealed the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC release date. The studios put out a trailer celebrating the news, which also debuted a brand-new playable character.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge: Dimension Shellshock has another character, too

Dimension Shellshock will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on August 31 for $7.99. The new character, on the other hand, is Karai, a former Foot Clan member that was introduced in 1992. She was described as a fast and snarky ninja, and the trailer has her using a whole host of elemental powers, which is something that makes her look even more like a Mortal Kombat ninja. The footage also shows her as playable in the main campaign levels, too.

This premium DLC is coming alongside a free update. Full patch notes were not posted, but it will offer an additional selection of color palette options for everyone.

Dimension Shellshock, as previously revealed, is mostly centered around its new Survival Mode. This roguelite-esque mode has players going through multiple dimensions to earn crystals and unlock new layers of the multiverse, all of which have different aesthetics, enemies, and hazards. Different power-ups can change the game and even let players play as the villains.

The other new playable character, Miyamoto Usagi, is one of the other main attractions. He is the star of his own comic series, Usagi Yojimbo, which is influenced by Japanese samurai cinema and set at the beginning of the Edo period of Japanese history. Alternate costumes and new music from acclaimed composer Tee Lopes (who composed the base game) are also some of the DLC’s main features.