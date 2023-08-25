TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC Video Previews Survival Mode

A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge video is out today from Dotemu, highlighting the upcoming Dimension Shellshock DLC ahead of its release on August 31, 2023.

What’s in the newest TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge trailer?

The latest video focuses on the two new characters coming to the DLC, Miyamoto Usagi and Karai. In the trailer, the characters can be seen taking down a handful of enemies. Alongside the new characters, the game’s Survival Mode is also shown off, with players being sent to various different locations to take on enemies for prizes.

Check out the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge video below:

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge DLC, titled Dimension Shellshock, will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on August 31 for $7.99.

Dimension Shellshock will include Miyamoto Usagi, a rabbit samurai from the Usagi Yojimbo comic series, as a playable character. However, he won’t be the only new character coming to the game, as Dotemu also announced that Karai, a former Foot Clan member that was introduced in 1992, would be in the game.

Perhaps the biggest addition to the Dimension Shellshock DLC will be its Survival Mode. This new game mode will see players going through different dimensions and taking on enemies, all while unlocking new power-ups along the way. Alternate costumes and new music from acclaimed composer Tee Lopes (who composed the base game) are also set to appear in the DLC.