TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Survival Mode Revealed, Includes Retro Palettes, Playable Shredder

Dotemu and Tribute Games previously stated that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’s Dimension Shellshock DLC would have a new mode, but didn’t disclose what it would be. The teams have now gone into more detail about it, revealing that it is a wave-based survival mode that’s aptly titled Survival Mode.

Dimension Shellshock’s Survival Mode contains a few cameos

Survival Mode appears to have roguelite elements since players can gather resources in order to power up their character with more health, Ninja Power bars, and more for the next run. Completing a wave gives players a choice between two items, which can be crystals or some sort of temporary power-up. Gathering enough crystals unlocks new dimensions, which are all supposed to have their own styles and new music by composer Tee Lopes (who also composed the tracks in the base game).

These levels include the Edo dimension, inspired by Japan; the four Turtles in 8-bit backgrounds; and Splinter, Casey, April, and Usagi in the futuristic dimension of Omnichannel 6. They’ll even have new enemies and hazard that players have to contend with.

The 8-bit backgrounds are a callback to the original Konami arcade game, as each turtle’s simplistic appearance in this level is meant to evoke how the turtles looked in that fan-favorite retro title. Other characters will get new costumes, too. The trailer even shows some of these skins, which include a black suit for April, a full head bandana for Raphael, and a scarred variant of Leonardo.

Sony released a longer 11-minute gameplay demo of Survival Mode, which had even more details. Some of the aforementioned power-ups even let players control villains like Bebop, Rocksteady, and Shredder. Writer Yannick Belzil said that players wanted this feature, so, since they were already in the game, the teams only had to add a handful of more animations to get these foes in a playable state.

Belzil even pointed out some of the cameo characters in the DLC. Going into the multiverse has allowed the studios to reach for more obscure faces like Kerma from Shell-Ri-La, Cudley the Cowlick from the Archie comics, Fugitoid the fugitive android that has shown in a few different pieces of TMNT media, and the anthropomorphic shark Armaggon that first appeared in the 2015 animated series, just to name a few.

Game designer Fred Gémus also explained more of Miyamoto Usagi’s gameplay, who was the focus of the initial reveal. In an effort to make Usagi have deeper gameplay, the samurai rabbit was given the ability to double jump and perform full combos in the air.

This mode reveal didn’t come with a release date for Dimension Shellshock, but it is still slated for later this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.