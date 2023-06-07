TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC Announced, Adds New Playable Characters

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was acclaimed when it released in June 2022. And now, one year later, Dotemu and Tribute Games have announced some TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC. This expansion is called Dimension Shellshock and will come out sometime later in 2023 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC for an unknown price.

What’s in the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC?

Dimension Shellshock’s biggest feature is its new playable character, Miyamoto Usagi. He is the star of his own comic series, Usagi Yojimbo, that’s influenced by Japanese samurai cinema and set at the beginning of the Edo period of Japanese history. He’s crossed over with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles before in various shows, comics, and toys. He can be seen in the trailer slicing the Foot Clan with his sword. The press release notes that the DLC will have extra “characters,” but more combatants were not officially detailed.

The DLC also comes with a new game mode that features more music from Tee Lopes, who composed the base game, too. Dotemu noted that more details about this mystery mode are coming later. There will also be more color schemes for the characters.

Dimension Shellshock will coincide with another free update that will include another batch of color palette options. It’s unclear what else this patch will do, if anything. This is also the second big update, as the previous one from December 2022 added custom modes and video filters.

Dotemu cited the game’s success and the passion of the fanbase as the reasons the DLC and update exist. Even though it launched on Game Pass, Shredder’s Revenge managed to sell over a million copies in a week and, by October 2022, helped Dotemu reach $22 million in global revenue.

The press release notes that players can play the DLC on PS5 through backwards compatibility, but a native PS5 port released shortly after the PS4 version. We’ve reached out to see if a native version of the DLC will come to the PS5 version.