Tales from Candleforth: Point-and-Click Horror Game Creeps Onto PlayStation This Month

Under the Bed Games and Feardemic have revealed point-and-click horror game Tales from Candleforth is coming to PS4 and PS5 this month.

The fairytale-inspired game will be released on all major console platforms and PCs on April 30, 2024. You can watch the date reveal trailer below.

Tales from Candleforth is a collection of fairy tales that were written on top of a forbidden book many years ago to hide its content. Years later, the dark text is bleeding out and onto the pages of the tales, mixing with them and twisting the stories.

The tale is about to begin…

In this first tale, we’ll meet Sarah, a 16-year-old girl left alone to run the family apothecary. Sarah’s grandmother went missing a while ago, but one day, she finds clues that she might still be alive. As Sarah discovers new powers that only the women in her family can inherit, she adventures into a world of occultism, mystery, and horror to uncover the secrets her family is hiding and discover the part she plays in all of it.