Retro Survival Horror Alisa: Developer’s Cut Heads to PlayStation Next Month

Top Hat Studios is releasing a PS4 port of its 90s-inspired survival horror cult hit Alisa next month.

Alisa brings more classic Survival Horror to PlayStation

Elite Royal Agent Alisa – hot on the heels of a notorious thief in a fantastical world somewhat reminiscent of the 1920s – finds herself suddenly whisked away to an old, bizarre, Victorian-style mansion. Now trapped in a world up-side down, Alisa must find a way to escape – all the while being haunted by the mansion’s strange, mechanized doll-like inhabitants. Can you survive the dollhouse… and escape with your humanity?

A fan favorite amongst retro, low-poly, and survival horror enthusiasts, Alisa is a genuine throwback to PS1 and N64 style gaming – complete with pre-rendered backgrounds, a whopping 480p resolution (with the ability to render in an even more amazing 240p being investigated), and fixed camera angles. For player comfort, the choice between classic tank controls or modern control styles is available in-game.

This developer’s cut is the definitive version of the hit, critically acclaimed Alisa.

What’s waiting for you:

– Classic Survival Horror gameplay

– Real Pre-rendered backgrounds and authentic low-poly models

– Currency, items, and outfits with unique player stats boosts

– Weapon load-outs, ranging from a sabre to a blunderbuss to an SMG

– A large variety of enemies and locations

– Surprises around every corner!

– A weird sense of humour

– A nostalgic trip to the late 1990s, right down to the voice acting

Originally developed in Unity 5 – an old version of the popular engine, Alisa required the use of several engine and technological innovations in order to make the game compatible with modern console systems. The game runs faithfully to the original on all platforms, and the port team is proud of the end result. This Developer’s Cut contains all updates and new content previously added to the PC version, as well as numerous fixes and quality of life optimizations.

Alisa Developer’s Cut will be released on PS4 on February 6, 2024.