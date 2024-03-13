System Shock Remake Heads to PlayStation in May

The System Shock remake is heading for PlayStation and Xbox platforms this May from publisher Prime Matter and celebrated retro revival developer Nightdive Studios.

The game was first released on PC last May. The console version, which will be available on both PS4 and PS5, is set to launch on May 21, 2024.

Last March, a console release of the game was indefinitely delayed as the developers felt delivering he game on PC and consoles simultaneously was beyond its reach.

The official overview of the game is below, along with the announcement trailer.

System Shock Remake Overview

“Look at you, Hacker. A pth-pth… pathetic creature of meat and bone.”

You awaken from a six-month healing coma aboard Citadel Station, TriOptimum’s premier research facility. Mutants feast on their former crew mates, nightmares of flesh bound to metal roam the dark hallways, and the station’s A.I., SHODAN, is aiming Citadel’s mining laser… at Earth!

Your military-grade neural interface is all that stands between humanity and the silicon god coming to remake Earth in their vision.

System Shock is a remake of the beloved PC classic. Updating mechanics, graphics, and enemy A.I.—System Shock is here to offer a new generation of players a chance to go toe-to-toe with one of gaming’s iconic enemies: SHODAN. Fight, hack, and save humanity from a fate worse than death itself.

Weapons and Tools at Your Disposal

“How can you challenge a perfect, immortal machine?”

Weapons have been completely overhauled to form a new deadly arsenal featuring the MK 2100 Magnum, SK-27 Shotgun, LG-XX Plasma Rifle, ND-12 Rail Gun, the Laser Rapier, and many more.

Plug-in the Mapping Unit implant to chart your way through all nine levels of Citadel Station, hook-up the Biological Systems Monitor to monitor your health and energy consumption, and install the Multimedia Data Reader to experience the last horrifying moments of Citadel’s crew.

New Threats and Horrors

“My children, a human infection continues to thrive inside of me…”

SHODAN’s twisted mind has remade the crew into her image of perfection. Poisoning their DNA, she mutated their flesh. Clouding their minds, she grafted together steel and bone to make them cyborgs. Around every corner lurks a new and horrible way to die.

Explore Citadel Station for the First Time

“You are an interloper, a blight on my domain.”

Citadel Station has been renovated to include new areas to explore, traps to evade, puzzles to solve and secrets to discover.

Hack your way through Cyberspace, a 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) hacking simulator rebuilt to be more dangerous with new enemies and challenges.