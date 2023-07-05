Essential Picks Sale Begins on PlayStation Store Today

The latest version of the Essential Picks promotion is due to begin on the PlayStation Store today, July 5. There will be nearly 1,600 games and DLC items on sale throughout the two-week period. While the exact discounts will vary from region to region, we do have a full list of games and add-ons that will be on sale throughout.

Essential Picks Playstation Store sale games and DLC add-ons

The Essential Picks games and DLC add-ons list includes 1,596 different games, DLC add-ons, themes, and avatars for both the PS5 and PS4. All of the listed items will be on sale from midnight local time on July 5, 2023, until 23:59 p.m. local time on July 19, so the Essential Picks sale is live on the PlayStation Store in some regions already.

Sony says that there will be discounts of up to 70% on all of the items, although we’ve already found some on the list that go as far as 95%. Check out the full list of games, DLC, themes, and avatars below.