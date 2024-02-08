Indie Slasher Game Cannibal Abduction Hits PlayStation Today

Torture Star Video has released Selewi’s PSX-style slasher survival horror game Cannibal Abduction on PS4 and PS5 today.

Cannibal Abduction details

”After borrowing his father’s car, Henry is ready to finally have a weekend trip to escape from his parents house. Everything was on track until the engine stops running in the middle of nowhere and a humble local offers to tow Henry to his farm in order to fix the car problem, but he and his family had other plans for the young punk.

Put yourself in Henry’s sneakers and try to escape from the house of the cannibal family in this thrilling survival horror game made by the developers of The Night of the Scissors, and once again, inspired by classic slasher movies from the 80s and survival horror PSX games.”

The game also comes with Selewi’s debut game, Night Of the Scissors, bundled in at no extra cost.

In Night of the Scissors. Adam, encouraged by his friend, decides to break into an abandoned post office for scrapping. Soon he will discover that a maniac wielding a pair of scissors and ready to kill is lurking around the place.Will he find his way out?

Torture Star has brought a host of revered indie horror titles to PlayStation in the last few years including Murder House, Nun Massacre, and Night at the Gates of Hell.