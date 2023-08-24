Night at the Gates of Hell Console Release Date Announced for Retro-Style Zombie Splatterfest

Throwback zombie-splattering game Night at the Gates of Hell is coming to consoles next month.

Having released on PC last year, the game will hit PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo systems on September 8, 2023. It will be on both PS4 and PS5.

Published by Torture Star Video (created by Puppet Combo), the Black Eyed Priest and Henry Hoare title is a loving polygonal tribute to the Euro Horror zombie movies of the ’70s and ’80s such as Lucio Fulci’s Zombie Flesh Eaters and City of the Living Dead.

Zombie Lands on PlayStation

Night at the Gates of Hell takes an old-school approach to combat, with headshots the only way to stop a surprisingly wide variety of zombies. The PlayStation Store summary for the game can be found below.

A survival horror adventure game ripped straight from the Italian zombie horror films it was inspired by. Throughout chapters, players navigate levels in search of clues, weapons and items to solve puzzles and help them escape or destroy the zombies between them and safety. Enemies range from crazed cultists to flesh-hungry zombies and must all be taken down with extreme precision, because only headshots kill these maggot-filled monsters. Can you survive the zombie apocalypse, or will you end up being just another walking corpse?

The game was a genuine delight on PC, and was a personal favorite of 2022, so I’m chuffed to see it’s joining other Torture Star games on PlayStation. You can wishlist it now on the PS Store.