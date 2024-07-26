Valorant Open Beta Stealth Drops Onto PS5

Valorant is now available in open beta on console on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players no longer need to sign up for a code to be able to play the character-based 5v5 tactical shooter.

Riot Games made the announcement after earlier leaks had suggested that the game would become more widely available today, although the rumors that the game would be leaving betas behind completely were a bit wide of the mark.

How to download the Valorant open console beta

The Valorant open beta is available to PS5 players in North America, Europe, Japan, and Brazil. Players in those regions can head over to the PlayStation Store to download the beta. Once downloaded, a Riot Account is required to play Valorant on console.

Once this account is linked, certain player data will be shared between PC and console, meaning players keep their progress between all platforms with the exception of ranking. The following data will be shared between PC and consoles:

Account Level

Currencies (VP, Kingdom Creds, Radianite Points)

Recruited Agents

Weapon Skins

Battle Pass

Battle Pass Progression

Mission Progression (Dailies, Weekly, etc)

Rank data is not shared between players. This is because Xbox and PS5 players can compete with each other but they cannot compete against PC players. Those playing on console and PC will have a separate rank and MMR for each platform. Any progress made during the PS5 open beta will be carried over to the game’s full release. Riot Games stopped short of giving us a release date for version 1.0, though.

Valorant is a 5v5 tactical shooter set on a futuristic version of Earth. Players pick from 24 Agents that each have different weaponry and tactical skills better suited for tasks like gathering intel, reinforcing areas, scouting enemy positions, breaking through defenses, and dominating territories. All maps, weapons, modes, and characters that are available on PC will be available in the console beta. There are Competitive and Unranked modes, such as Deathmatch and Spike Rush playable across 15 maps.