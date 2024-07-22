Valorant PS5 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

Valorant PS5 / console release date has apparently been revealed by a known leaker. The game is currently in beta on consoles, but was limited to those who received a code to get in. If you’re one of those who didn’t make it in, fret not, because you should be able to play the game on Friday, July 26, if this leak is to be believed.

The aforementioned leak comes from eXtas1s, who has a pretty solid reputation. According to them, July 26 will mark the end of the beta and the global console launch of Valorant. Apparently, Riot Games planned a surprise drop, but the leaker was a step ahead of the developer.

?? EXCLUSIVA eXtas1s ?



FPS WEEK ?



1. Lo imaginabais, pero ya puedo CONFIRMAR al 100% llegada de MW3 a Game Pass en PC y Consola el 24 de Julio (No Cloud).



2. Ahora en EXCLUSIVA… el 26/07, se acabaron las betas y llega el LANZAMIENTO GLOBAL de VALORANT para consolas. pic.twitter.com/a8KoLG15W3 — eXtas1s ? Noticias & Rumores (@eXtas1stv) July 21, 2024

Yes — eXtas1s ? Noticias & Rumores (@eXtas1stv) July 21, 2024

As a reminder, Valorant is free-to-play and already enjoys a massive player base on PC. From the looks of it, it’s going to be the next big F2P shooter across all platforms.

Trophy hunters will be a tad disappointed to note that Valorant’s PS5 trophy list comes without a Platinum, which is doubly disappointing because the set comprises of both tricky and grindy trophies. It certainly would have been nice to have the coveted prize for 100% completion.