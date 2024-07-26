Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.49 Glitch Creates Flying Cars

Developer Polyphony Digital released Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.49 on Thursday. It was supposed to improve the game’s physics engine to make it more realistic. However, something appears to have gone wrong, causing the game to catapult cars into the air.

As noticed by Engadget, various social media users have posted about the bizarre and hilarious physics glitch caused by Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.49. “Real Driving Rocket Simulator,” wrote Japanese Twitter user @AIPhard_T0yota when they shared a clip of the bug.

The video shows a racetrack exploding into mayhem as most of the cars suddenly rocket skywards. While some vehicles merely bounce up and down in a comical matter, others show penchants for aviation, hurtling into the skybox. Many more users posted similar videos on Twitter and Reddit, with the Volkswagen bus starring in several of them.

The bug primarily affects AI-controlled, high-horsepower cars accelerating from low speeds. That makes it especially common in the game’s dynamic Scapes Movies, which showcase AI cars driving through the game’s landscapes. However, it is not unique to that mode and can even appear in the garage.

Polyphony Digital didn’t take long to learn about the bug with the recent Gran Turismo 7 update. On Twitter, it said, “We are now aware of the following issue in the 1.49 Update released on July 25: Car Physics Simulation – Unintended vehicle behavior is produced when a particular car setting is set within Car Settings. This issue is currently under investigation. We apologize for any inconvenience this may be causing.”