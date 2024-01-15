8-Bit Castlevania Homage The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest Coming to PlayStation

Retroware and Programancer have revealed their 8-bit homage to Castlevania, The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest, which is coming to PS4 and PS5.

The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest details and trailer

The official description of the game lays out what to expect.

The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest is a parody/homage side-scrolling platformer that immerses players in an ominous 8-bit world. The titular hero named Simon Quest has just arrived in Transylvania only to discover his vampire-hunting rival, Stan Helsing, has already slain the evil Count Dracula. In order to reclaim the glory that should be his, he journeys across Wallachia to gather what he needs to resurrect the dark count piece by piece and kick his ass himself!

You can see The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest in action via the trailer below.

Further details on the game’s contents are as follows.

Sequence Breaking Encouraged!

In both the overworld and in mansions, there are plenty of alternate pathways (and choices) you can make. You may think every mansion has a linear route, but you’ll find there are other paths you can take to clear them! For those adventurous enough to seek an unorthodox journey in the overworld, you can even try taking on later mansions early. In fact, doing so might even yield you a different ending…

Minigames Galore!

When you need to catch a break from your perilous journey for glory, consider drowning yourself in minigames! Scattered throughout the world, you can challenge yourself with Memory, roll out in Crabbin Races, try your hand at Crane Game, or even do some Launch Surfing!

Different Equipment Chains

You’ll find plenty of gnarly weapons and items to help you become the rightful hero of this story. The only question is: Which of them are worthy of you?

Built-In Randomizer

Mix up your experience by randomizing items, or enable other options in the game to craft a truly unique journey!

The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest is due to be released in 2025.