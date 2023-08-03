Social Thriller Inescapable: No Rules, No Escape Is Coming to PlayStation This October

Spirit Hunter and Death Mark publisher Aksys Games and developer Dreamloop Games have announced the PlayStation release date for the upcoming visual novel thriller Inescapable: No Rules, No Escape.

Inescapable: No Rules, No Escape is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 on October 19, 2023. The release date comes with a fresh trailer.

Inescapable is a narrative adventure by Finnish studio Dreamloop Games and is set at a tropical island resort. Your character has been kidnapped and forced to participate in a twisted reality TV show with 10 strangers. At the end of their stay, they’ll each receive $500,000 — if they survive.

Contestants will have to do all they can to survive on an island with no rules or laws. At the mercy of the Dark Web TV audience viewing their exploits, these survivors-in-waiting will explore the depths of what humanity can and will do when placed in an extreme situation with no moral consequences.

The visual novel features a breadth of player choice and interaction that can shape the story to become anything from a dark Lord of the Flies descent into savagery or potentially something more horrifying, a twisted version of Love Island.

The game also features voice-acted performances and a full-length original soundtrack with music from Zero Escape‘s Shinji Hosoe and Matias Lehtoranta.