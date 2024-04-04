SaGa Emerald Beyond Demo Features PlayStation-Exclusive Story

Square Enix’s new RPG SaGa Emerald Beyond got a demo today on most platforms, but the demo that hit PS4 and PS5 has a PlayStation-exclusive story. In fact, if you want to experience everything the demo offers, you’ll need to download it on Nintendo Switch and Steam too as those versions each have exclusive stories as well.

The SaGa Emerald Beyond PlayStation demo features Tsunanori Mido

The demo released on PS5 and PS4 has a story that features Tsunanori Mido. One of the six core characters, he is tasked with protecting the barrier around Miyako City against all kinds of supernatural phenomena. He can manipulate the animated puppets known as kugutsu and they accompany him as he sets off to other worlds to find the four elemental spirits that will restore order to the spiritual realm.

Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch demo features Ameya Aisling, who is an up-and-coming witch disguised as a schoolgirl called Yumeha Izumi. When she visits Miyako City she is attacked by an unknown man and loses all of her magical powers. She must regain them all if she is to pass her witchterms exam and graduate.

Finally, the Steam demo features Diva No. 5, a songstress mech designed to entertain Avalon. After performing a forbidden song she found in the Royal Museum, she is punished by having her memory and ability to sing locked away. She then abandons her humanoid body and accepts an invitation to join a secret society, leaving Avalon behind.

All three demos are available today and will offer several hours of gameplay. Any save data from the demo can be carried over to the full game when it launches on April 25. Preorders for the PS5 version of SaGa Emerald Beyond have also opened today on the PlayStation Store; there’s no sign of preorders for the PS4 version yet.